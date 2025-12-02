Amazon stated that, on average, seller fees will be reduced up to £0.15 or €0.17 per unit for goods sold in the e-commerce giant’s European stores.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Tuesday announced it is slashing seller fees in Europe, calling it one of its “largest-ever” reductions.

Amazon stated that, on average, seller fees will be reduced up to £0.15 or €0.17 ($0.2) per unit for goods sold in the e-commerce giant’s European stores.

The company stated that its annual fee update includes FBA fulfilment fee reductions for parcels, expanded Low-Price FBA eligibility, and referral fee reductions in high-volume categories such as clothing and accessories, home products, grocery, vitamins, and pet clothing and food.

Amazon shares were up nearly 1% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory, while the stock was among the top two trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

£1 = $1.32, €1 = $1.16<

