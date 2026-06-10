BTIG initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and assigned a $20 price target.

BTIG said Magnite is well-positioned to benefit from growing demand for connected TV advertising and shifting viewer habits.

This month, Magnite expanded partnerships with dentsu and JioHotstar to strengthen connected TV advertising.

In April, Magnite expanded its AI tools with features such as pricing optimization, and anomaly detection.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) stock is headed towards a fourth straight week of gains after BTIG launched coverage of the advertising technology company with an optimistic outlook, drawing attention to Magnite’s role in the rapidly growing connected television advertising market.

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BTIG Bets On MGNI’s Strong Position In Connected TV

BTIG began coverage of Magnite with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $20 price target, implying over 26% upside to the stock’s last closing price.

The firm said Magnite has emerged as a leading force in connected TV ad technology after spending several years combining and streamlining businesses acquired through multiple transactions.

According to the analyst, the company is now in a stronger position to benefit from increased advertiser spending and shifting media consumption trends.

Connected TV has become one of the fastest-growing areas of digital advertising as audiences continue moving away from traditional television. BTIG noted that Magnite’s scale and technology platform provide advantages that could help the company capture a larger portion of this market over time.

Magnite stock edged 0.05% lower overnight, ahead of Wednesday.

BTIG’s Technology And Partnerships

Magnite said in April that it has expanded its AI tools to help advertisers and media owners improve decision-making and efficiency. New features include pricing optimization, anomaly detection and demand management, while partners test AI agents to streamline ad buying and performance.

This month, the company widened its partnerships with dentsu in Sweden and JioHotstar in India to boost connected TV advertising, make automated ad buying more effective, improve inventory management, and deliver better ad results on premium content.

MGNI Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day with a 620% surge in message volume over the last 24 hours.

A user said, “market rotation, revs from political ads, new deals (Walmart), tailwinds as a first de gree AI beneficiary all in our favor. Judicial decision for us would be a real kick in the ass in the good way. Hang tight, family.”

Another user said, “That was a big move over $15.38 today! I was hoping for more volume, but I like what I’m seeing and the plan is to add shares to my stockpile. The only thing that worries me is the bloated nature of the overall market, growing economic concerns like inflation and rising interest rates, needless war, unchecked corruption, and the incompetency of the current administration. Other than that, skies are clear for a MGNI breakout!”

MGNI stock has declined over 2% year-to-date.

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