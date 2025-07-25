In a blog post, the Facebook and Instagram parent cited the “unworkable requirements and legal uncertainty” introduced by the EU’s Transparency and Targeting of Political Advertising (TTPA) regulation.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) announced on Friday that it will end all political, electoral, and social-issue advertising in the European Union due to incoming “burdensome” regulations.

Meta’s shares were up nearly 0.4% in Friday’s pre-market trading session at the time of writing. Stocktwits data showed the retail sentiment around the Meta stock was in the ‘neutral’ territory.

In a blog post, the Facebook and Instagram parent cited the “unworkable requirements and legal uncertainty” introduced by the EU’s Transparency and Targeting of Political Advertising (TTPA) regulation.

“From early October 2025, we will no longer allow political, electoral, and social issue ads on our platforms in the EU,” the company said.

Meta’s stock is up 22% year-to-date and 58% over the past 12 months.

