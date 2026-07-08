Meta has launched Muse Image, its debut AI-driven image generation model from Meta Superintelligence Labs, integrating multi-photo blending and intelligent layout planning into Meta AI.

Powered by Meta Superintelligence Labs, Muse Image collaborates with the Muse Spark model to process multifaceted prompts, generate clean contextual text, and analyze web data before rendering visuals.

Users can blend multiple photos, @-mention Instagram handles to pull public profile imagery into new graphics, and utilize over 30 new creative effects.

Muse enables direct sketching, annotating, and local editing without requiring the generation of an entirely new image.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) share price added 3% on Tuesday after the Facebook owner announced the deployment of Muse Image, its first standalone image generation model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs.

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The tool represents a major evolution in how everyday users interface with generative media, bridging the gap between simple text-to-image software and layered context awareness. According to Meta, the architecture allows the platform to analyze complex requests, accurately overlay real-world context, and seamlessly blend multiple unique references into single cohesive graphics.

The rollout comes on the back of rising efforts by CEO Mark Zuckerberg to catch up with rivals Google, OpenAI and Anthropic which has pushed Meta’s spending and led to a bout of layoffs. Google's Nano Banana image model which was launched last year and OpenAI's GPT Image 1.5 stand as key competition for Meta's new AI image tool.

Meta’s Muse: What’s It About?

The rollout arrives as part of a broader push to bring advanced multimodal tools to mainstream consumers. Unlike previous iterations of commercial image creators, Muse Image does not work in a silo. Instead, it pairs directly with Meta’s underlying text model, Muse Spark.

Meta’s previous text as well as imaging models have lagged rivals. For instance, its Llama 4 model and its partnership with AI start-up Midjourney to use its image-generation technology have not seen widespread adoption compared to its peers.

When a user submits a prompt, the system utilizes sequential processing behind the scenes. It maps out composition layouts, references real-time data from the web, and integrates user-supplied photos before outputting the final piece. The engine is also engineered to accurately render complex fonts and text within illustrations, reducing the warping and legibility issues frequently seen in early AI image applications.

Meta is immediately integrating these creative capabilities into its core family of applications. Users chatting with Meta AI on WhatsApp can generate graphics mid-conversation, while Instagram users gain access to over 30 new AI-powered effects for Stories.

Meta Muse Pricing And Future Pipeline

The basic functions of Meta AI with Muse Image will remain free for standard consumer tiers, though they will also be packaged as part of the company's premium subscription plans.

Meta also confirmed that it has already begun development of its next-generation tier, Muse Video, aimed at a holistic suite of personal assistant tools.

META Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock has jumped 100% over the previous session and about 70% over the past week.

Key ETFs which include Meta as a part of their holdings, including iShares S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ (QQQ) had a ‘bullish’ sentiment.

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