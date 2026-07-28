According to an Axios report, Huang is also meeting Senator Mark Warner and other bipartisan lawmakers during his Washington visit.

Nvidia reportedly said Huang is promoting the company's $500 billion U.S. technology investment and AI leadership agenda during his meetings in Washington.

Huang's visit follows Nvidia's launch of the Open Secure AI Alliance, a coalition of nearly 40 companies focused on AI cybersecurity.

The Commerce Department is investigating allegations that Moonshot AI accessed restricted Nvidia GB300 chips through Thailand.

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang on Tuesday reportedly met with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick while the Trump administration continues investigating potential violations involving Nvidia's AI chip exports to China.

NVDA stock edged 0.79% higher in midday trade despite the broader selloff across technology stocks on Tuesday. Retail sentiment around the AI bellwether climbed to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, and chatter rose to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels. Platform data showed an over 400% uptick in message volume in the last 24 hours.

NVDA retail sentiment on July 28 as of 1:00 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

According to an Axios report, Huang is in Washington this week for a series of meetings that also include Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, along with other lawmakers from both parties.

An Nvidia spokesperson told Axios that Huang is in Washington to "meet with leaders on both sides of the aisle to discuss NVIDIA's work to strengthen the country's supply chain by producing $500 billion in American technology over four years and American leadership in AI, including leading in open source."

Jensen Huang Heads To Washington For AI Policy Talks

The report noted that Huang's visit with Lutnick coincided with the Trump administration finalizing a framework that would give the government early access to the most advanced AI models before their public release.



The policy, expected by August 1, is also expected to address the administration's broader approach toward open-source AI development and technology competition with China.

The meeting follows Nvidia's announcement on Monday of the Open Secure AI Alliance (OSAA), a coalition of nearly 40 technology companies that plans to develop open-source tools to help organizations defend against AI-powered cyberattacks.

Export Control Scrutiny Around Nvidia Intensifies

Huang's Washington visit also comes amid allegations by the White House earlier this month that Moonshot AI accessed banned GB300 chips in Thailand to power its Kimi K3 model. The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security is investigating potential violations.

Amid the investigation, Moonshot AI is reportedly seeking greater access to Nvidia's Blackwell processors to train its next-generation Kimi K4 large language model, a successor to the recently launched Kimi K3.

The U.S. investigation follows parallel developments overseas. Taiwanese prosecutors reportedly detained an Nvidia employee on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the alleged smuggling of Nvidia AI chips into China, according to Reuters. The employee is suspected of falsifying business documents after investigators uncovered evidence during an earlier probe involving Super Micro Computer (SMCI).

NVDA’s stock has gained around 6% this year, and risen over 10% in the last 12 months.

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