The social media giant is bringing data and analytics closer to the executive level as it ramps up its AI strategy.

Alex Schultz will lead Meta’s global AI analytics efforts while continuing to oversee infrastructure analytics.

Denise Moreno, who helped grow Threads to more than 500 million users, has been promoted to chief marketing officer.

Meta's next priority is building a semantic data layer to improve how AI interprets and reasons across the company's products.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has reportedly appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Alex Schultz as its new Chief Data Officer while promoting Vice President of Consumer Marketing and Growth Denise Moreno to CMO. The leadership changes highlight the growing importance of analytics and data infrastructure as the company advances its AI ambitions.

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The META stock gained more than 11% on Wednesday afternoon and was among the top 10 trending stocks on Stocktwits. At the time of writing, the shares were up around 10%.

META Strengthens AI Analytics

As Chief Data Officer, Schultz will be responsible for transforming how Meta manages AI analytics across its global operations. The company is bringing analytics directly under executive leadership rather than treating it as a support function within another C-suite organization, reported Axios.

Schultz will continue overseeing Meta’s infrastructure analytics teams. He said his responsibilities have expanded over the past several years beyond marketing to include analytics, and now also cover user research, competitive intelligence and reporting insights to Meta's board.

Moreno, who has led Meta's in-product promotions for years, most recently helped grow Threads to more than 500 million users. As CMO, her primary focus will be driving the success of Meta's products and apps.

META Bets On AI Computing Power

Earlier on Wednesday, a Bloomberg report stated that Meta is preparing to enter the AI cloud infrastructure market, taking on rivals like Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT). The company is exploring ways to monetize the AI infrastructure it has built for its own products.

Meta is considering offering developers access to its hosted AI models, similar to Amazon's Bedrock service, while also exploring renting out computing capacity through its data centers and AI chips, according to the report.

In a Stocktwits retail poll asking traders what they are doing with the stock right now, 40% of users said they were buying or adding, while 23% said they were holding. The poll had drawn about 600 votes at the time of writing, with 19% saying they were selling or trimming their positions and 18% watching from the sidelines.

META Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for META improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, while message volume remained ‘normal’ during the same period. Over the past seven days, message volume around the stock has surged 213%, while the ticker’s watcher base has risen 0.1%.

The META stock has lost nearly 6% year-to-date.

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