According to a Bloomberg report, Uber’s senior director of engineering, Naga Kasu, and the director of product at Uber AI Solutions, Pankaj Kamat, left the company recently.

A spokesperson for Uber told Bloomberg that the exits were part of a broader leadership transition within the division.

The division was established in 2024, and workers performed various tasks to prepare data for AI models.

The executives spent more than 10 years at the company and led key operations in its main ridesharing and delivery businesses.

Ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies (UBER) has reportedly dismissed two senior executives in the company’s newly set-up AI data labeling business, according to a Wednesday report from Bloomberg.

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At the time of writing, UBER stock was up 1.5% in early open-market trading.

Broader Leadership Transition At Uber

The report said Uber’s senior director of engineering, Naga Kasu, and director of product at Uber AI Solutions, Pankaj Kamat, left after spending more than ten years at the company and spearheading crucial operations in its main ridesharing and delivery businesses.

A spokesperson for Uber confirmed the departures and told Bloomberg that the exits were part of a broader leadership transition within the division, which “is seeing strong momentum.”

Big Customers For Uber’s Data-Labeling Business

The division was set up in 2024, and workers performed tasks such as validating coding outputs, evaluating audio recordings on various scenarios in different languages, and labeling video footage for driverless technology, which would then be fed into AI models, the report said.

A source told Bloomberg that Uber has counted Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), driverless trucking solutions company Aurora Innovation (AUR), and Pokémon Go developer Niantic as its data-labeling customers. The company has also approached other tech firms, including Salesforce (CRM), to tap them as potential clients.

What Retail Traders Think About UBER

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory over the last 24 hours.

UBER shares have fallen roughly 10% so far this year and more than 20% over the past 12 months, underperforming the benchmark S&P index.

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