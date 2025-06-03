Meta will buy approximately 1.1 gigawatts of electricity from Constellation Energy’s Clinton Clean Energy Center in Illinois starting June 2027.

Meta Platforms (META) announced on Tuesday that it has signed a 20-year agreement to purchase nuclear power from Constellation Energy (CEG), marking a long-term investment in clean energy to support its growing data infrastructure and artificial intelligence operations.

Constellation Energy’s stock surged more than 12% in pre-market trade, while Meta’s stock edged 0.2% lower.

Starting in June 2027, Meta will buy approximately 1.1 gigawatts (GW) of electricity from Constellation’s Clinton Clean Energy Center in Illinois, which accounts for the entire output of the site’s single nuclear reactor.

The plant had been scheduled to retire that year, but the deal now provides a financial foundation for Constellation to seek a 20-year license extension through 2047.

While the electricity will continue feeding the regional power grid, Meta’s funding supports the Clinton facility’s relicensing and extended operations. The agreement eliminates the need for ongoing state subsidies that had previously helped keep the plant online.

“This is a market-based solution that ensures the long-term operation of the plant without ratepayer support,” the companies said.

Meta, like other large tech firms, is under growing pressure to secure carbon-free power as it scales up its energy-intensive data centers to support AI systems. “Securing clean, reliable energy is necessary to continue advancing our AI ambitions,” said Urvi Parekh, Meta’s head of global energy.

The Clinton deal follows a similar agreement between Microsoft (MSFT) and Constellation in 2024 to revive a dormant reactor at Pennsylvania’s Three Mile Island.

Constellation said the Meta partnership will help preserve 1,100 jobs, contribute $13.5 million annually in local tax revenue, and provide $1 million in charitable giving over five years.

In March, Meta, Amazon.com (AMZN), and Google (GOOGL) jointly pledged to help triple global nuclear energy capacity by 2050. Meta has also launched a search for nuclear developers capable of bringing new reactors online by the 2030s and announced on Monday that it had received over 50 qualified proposals, narrowing the list for evaluation.

Meta’s stock has gained more than 13% this year and 42% over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, Constellation Energy’s stock has gained more than 38% this year and 45% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

