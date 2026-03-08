The firm so far has bought 101 Bitcoins at an average price of $75,985.

Michael Saylor, the Executive Chairman of Strategy (MSTR), has indicated that the company will buy more Bitcoin on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Saylor posted on X, "The Second Century Begins," along with a chart showing how much Bitcoin the company has accumulated.

The chart showed that Strategy currently has 720,737 BTC. As of March 8, the company's Bitcoin reserve was worth about $48.54 billion.

The company has made 101 purchases, and the average price it paid for each Bitcoin was about $75,985. According to the chart, the company's Bitcoin holdings are currently down about 11.37%, or about $6.22 billion, compared to the average purchase price.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<