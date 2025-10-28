The feature promotes private, unfiltered sharing with replies sent to the inbox.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) on Monday launched a new feature on its social media app Threads, called ‘ghost posts,’ designed to let users share thoughts that disappear automatically after 24 hours.

The new feature encourages users to share ‘unfiltered’ ideas. Ghost posts automatically archive after one day, and all replies are redirected to a user’s messaging inbox. Only the original poster can see who liked or responded, offering a more private experience.

User Interaction As The Main Focus

To use the new tool, users can toggle on the ghost icon before posting. Ghost posts follow several recent upgrades to Threads aimed at improving user interaction.

The app recently added ‘text attachments,’ allowing users to write up to 10,000 characters for longer posts or article excerpts. Over the summer, Threads also introduced an option to hide text or media containing spoilers.

Experiment With New Formats

Meta’s embrace of disappearing posts follows the massive popularity of the Stories format, which originated with Snap Inc. (SNAP) and became a defining feature on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, according to a Bloomberg report.

Meta Platforms’ stock traded over 1% higher on Monday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory, and message volume shifted to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

META’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

With the addition of ghost posts, Threads continues to evolve as Meta experiments with new formats that balance privacy and engagement.

Meta Platforms’ stock has gained over 29% in the last 12 months.

