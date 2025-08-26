According to a report from the tech watchdog organization Tech Transparency Project, Meta has crafted an image of collaboration and concern through financial support and strategic partnerships with child safety organizations.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has been working behind the scenes to reshape the narrative surrounding its impact on children and teens, even as public criticism and legislative pressure mount against social media platforms.

According to a report from the tech watchdog organization Tech Transparency Project, Meta has crafted an image of collaboration and concern through financial support and strategic partnerships with child safety organizations.

When Meta launched its ‘Instagram Teen Accounts’ initiative in September 2024, Tech Transparency noted, it was flanked by supportive statements from advocacy groups such as the National PTA. However, it is worth noting that Meta is a ‘national sponsor’ for the National PTA, contributing yearly financial support in amounts that have not been publicly disclosed.

The report said the company has funded a network of nonprofit allies, including ConnectSafely and Australia-based PROJECT ROCKIT, to publicly support its safety initiatives. In many cases, these same groups appear in regulatory filings, marketing campaigns, and policy consultations alongside Meta, offering validation.

To bolster its case that social media effects on youth are not conclusive, Meta funds academic research projects and operates its own policy-shaping entity: the Trust, Transparency & Control (TTC) Labs, said the research report.

Meta Platforms’ stock has gained over 28% year-to-date and over 44% in the last 12 months.

