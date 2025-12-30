The firm noted that Manus’ agentic AI technology can enhance Meta’s offerings for small and medium-sized enterprises.

According to Rosenblatt, the acquisition represents a natural synergy for Meta as it continues to grow its small-business AI capabilities.

The deal is viewed as “potentially transformative” for the company, akin to Meta’s purchases of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

According to a Bloomberg report, the deal is valued at about $2 billion.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) Manus acquisition aligns with its expansion strategy in the WhatsApp small business ecosystem and complements CEO Mark Zuckerberg's vision for personal AI integration, said Rosenblatt.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Monday, the tech giant announced it has agreed to acquire Singapore-based tech startup Manus for an undisclosed sum.

Strategic Fit

According to Rosenblatt, the acquisition represents a natural synergy for Meta as it continues to grow its small-business AI capabilities. The deal is viewed as “potentially transformative” for the company, akin to Meta’s landmark purchases of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

The firm noted that Manus’ agentic AI technology can enhance Meta’s offerings for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs), improving automation and AI-driven customer engagement.

Meta Platforms’ stock inched 0.1% higher in Tuesday’s premarket. However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

META’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:40 a.m. ET on Dec. 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Meta’s AI Strategy

According to a Bloomberg report, Meta has struck a deal to acquire Manus, as part of its push to turn its heavy spending on artificial intelligence into a major business. The report pegged the deal value at about $2 billion.

The purchase stands out as an uncommon U.S. takeover of an Asian technology firm, as Manus is a AI agent company based in Singapore.

In 2025, Meta undertook a multibillion-dollar hiring spree, bringing in top AI talent, including Alexandr Wang, founder of Scale AI, and other industry veterans like Nat Friedman and Shengjia Zhao. In November, the company announced a $600 billion investment to expand AI data centers, and enhance technology capabilities.

META stock has gained over 13% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<