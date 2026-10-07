Janardhan, who joined Facebook in 2009, will remain through the first quarter to support the leadership transition and serve as CTO of Meta Compute, Bloomberg reported.

Janardhan has co-led Meta Compute, the company’s initiative for long-term computing capacity strategy, alongside Dina Powell McCormick and Daniel Gross.

Powell McCormick has taken on an increasingly prominent role in developing and communicating Meta’s infrastructure strategy.

The leadership change comes as Mark Zuckerberg recalibrates the company around its AI ambitions.

Meta Platforms’ (META) infrastructure chief Santosh Janardhan will reportedly step down from his role in early 2027.

Janardhan, who also serves as co-head of engineering, did not provide a specific reason for stepping down from the infrastructure leadership role, Bloomberg reported, citing an internal memo. The transition comes as Meta continues spending on AI infrastructure, including data centers and chips.

Janardhan said in the memo that he would remain at Meta through the first quarter of 2027. He would also serve as CTO of Meta Compute, advising on technical infrastructure development and continuing to work with partners.

Former AWS Executive To Lead Meta Infrastructure

Dave Brown will succeed Janardhan as head of infrastructure, per the Bloomberg report. Brown joined Meta earlier this year as vice president of infrastructure after nearly two decades at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Janardhan joined Facebook in October 2009 and has overseen the development of the company's infrastructure, including software, hardware, networks, data centers and custom silicon.



Stocktwits reached out to Meta for a comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.

Leadership Change Amid Meta's AI Expansion

Janardhan took on an additional role in January as co-lead of Meta Compute, an initiative focused on the company's long-term strategy for acquiring, managing and allocating computing capacity.

He has led the initiative alongside Dina Powell McCormick, Meta's vice chairman and president, and Daniel Gross, vice president of product, Bloomberg reported.

The leadership change comes as CEO Mark Zuckerberg recalibrates the company around its AI ambitions, including investments in computing infrastructure and recruitment of AI talent.

Bloomberg reported that Powell McCormick has taken on an increasingly prominent role in developing and communicating Meta's infrastructure strategy. In an internal message to employees, Zuckerberg thanked Janardhan for his contributions.

“You’ve positioned the team and Meta well for this moment, and you’ve built a strong team that can carry this work forward,” Zuckerberg wrote, according to the report.

What Retail Thinks About META Stock

At the time of this writing, META stock was trading marginally in the red. On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment around the stock continued to remain in the ‘bullish territory’.

META stock retail sentiment on November 11, as of 12:00 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, Meta stock has fallen a little over 1%. In Comparison, the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS), which holds Meta shares, has risen nearly 6% in the same period.

See Also: Supermicro Begins Shipping New AMD-Powered AI Servers — Claims Up To 1.8x Higher AI Throughput

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<