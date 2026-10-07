Evercore ISI kept a $2,500 price target on SanDisk stock, implying a potential surge of almost 200% from Tuesday's closing price.

Evercore maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating on SanDisk.

Tight supply discipline, long-term customer commitments, and robust AI demand make the NAND market far more stable than historical cycles indicate, Evercore noted.

CoreWeave's upwardly revised guidance helped support the overall AI play on Wednesday.

SanDisk (SNDK) share price soared about 16% on Wednesday, on track to see its best day in nearly four months, after Evercore ISI reinforced a bullish view on the NAND flash sector, while CoreWeave's positive outlook helped support the broader AI sector.

Evercore ISI stated that supply discipline, long-term customer agreements, and strong AI-related demand are making the NAND market more stable than in prior cycles, according to TheFly.

Evercore’s Amit Daryani said that these dynamics lay the groundwork for more durable, long-term profitability and free cash flow generation. Consequently, Evercore maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating on SanDisk shares with a $2,500 price target, representing a 191% upside from Tuesday's closing price.

Other memory chipmakers, including Western Digital (WDC) and SK Hynix (SKHY), gained between 10% and 12%, while the Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM) gained about 13% on Wednesday.

CoreWeave Forecast Eases Market Jitters

Artificial intelligence and semiconductor equities experienced a sharp resurgence following an upbeat financial update from cloud provider CoreWeave (CRWV). CoreWeave reported record third-quarter revenue of $3.66 billion, a 168% surge year-over-year, and raised its full-year revenue outlook to a range of $13 billion to $13.3 billion.

The robust results and a massive backlog exceeding $130 billion effectively alleviated Wall Street concerns regarding a potential plateau in enterprise AI infrastructure spending. The positive catalyst rippled across the broader market, driving a sharp recovery in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) and lifting most AI-related stocks. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), which tracks U.S.-listed chip stocks, rose about 8%.

The SOXX ETF, however, culminated its fifth week lower on November 6, amid a wave of selling as investors grew increasingly weary of soaring capex, dwindling cash flows for hyperscalers, cloud firms, and data center operators, and whether the heightened spending would translate into viable revenue.

SNDK Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around SanDisk trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, with ‘high’ levels of message volume.



Retail traders on the platform debated how much the upside the stock potentially had moving forward.

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SNDK stock has surged about 313% year-to-date.

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