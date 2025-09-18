In an interview with CNBC, Cox stated that humans communicate with them, they see with them, and use gestures in the same way they interact with each other to interact with computers.

Meta Platforms (META) Chief Product Officer Chris Cox reportedly said that smart glasses will be the future of computing devices.

According to a CNBC report on Thursday, Cox said in an interview, “We talk to them, we will see with them, we will use gestures the same way we interact with each other to interact with our computers.”

