Meta Platforms Inc. (META) reported its fourth-quarter (Q4) 2025 results after-hours on Wednesday, beating street expectations for revenue and earnings.

The tech conglomerate posted revenue of $59.89 billion, 24% higher than $48.39 billion from the same period last year. The latest revenue numbers beat street expectations of $58.59 billion as per data on Fiscal.ai based on 46 analyst estimates.

Earnings also beat market estimates, with Q4 earnings per share coming in at $8.88, 11% higher year-on-year compared to $8.02 last year, and above analyst estimates of $8.21, as per Fiscal.ai data.

The company also announced higher 2026 capital expenditures in the range of $115 billion to $135 billion, including principal payments on finance leases, primarily geared towards Meta Superintelligence Labs efforts as well as towards core business.

"We had strong business performance in 2025," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. "I'm looking forward to advancing personal superintelligence for people around the world in 2026."

Shares of META gained about 3.4% after-hours at the time of writing.

