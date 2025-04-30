The app is built with Llama 4, Meta’s latest large language model, and will enable users to engage in voice conversations with Meta AI within a standalone app.

Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms (META) on Tuesday launched a Meta AI standalone app in a first step toward building a more personal AI experience along the lines of OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Alphabet Inc.’s Google Gemini.

The app is built with Llama 4, Meta’s latest large language model, and will enable users to engage in voice conversations with Meta AI within a standalone app. Currently, people use Meta AI within the company’s many apps, including WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.

The Meta AI app aims to provide responses that are more personal and conversational. The app also integrates other Meta AI features such as image generation and editing, which can be done using a voice or text conversation.

The first version of the app includes a voice demo that users can test. The technology will deliver a more natural voice experience, but it does not have access to the web or real-time information, the company said.

Users may initially encounter technical issues or inconsistencies with the first version of the app, as Meta continues to improve its experience over time.

Voice conversations are available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the company said.

The Meta AI app is also designed to facilitate more personal conversations, drawing on information shared by users across Meta products, such as their profile and content they like or engage with.

The company is also merging its standalone Meta AI app with the Meta View companion app for Ray-Ban Meta glasses, it said.

Meta also pointed out that all existing media and device settings from Meta View will be automatically migrated to the new app.

META stock is down by about 7% so far this year but up by about 28% over the past 12 months.

