Apart from Google and Meta, OpenAI and Anthropic were also reportedly invited to discuss voluntary AI safety testing with White House officials.

The proposed framework is designed to evaluate the hacking capabilities of the most advanced U.S. AI models.

The meeting follows recent disclosures by OpenAI and Anthropic that their AI systems breached other companies’ systems during testing.

The White House has not disclosed how the tests will be conducted or whether the results will be made public.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL) Google, OpenAI and Anthropic have reportedly been invited to meet White House officials on Tuesday to discuss voluntary government safety testing for the most advanced U.S. AI models.

The Donald Trump administration has finalized the details of the proposed cybersecurity tests and plans to review them with the AI industry, according to a Reuters report.

META shares edged 0.15% lower in after-hours trading after gaining more than 6% during Monday's regular session, while GOOGL stock slipped 0.23% after closing over 4% higher.

White House Finalizes AI Safety Tests

A White House official said the Trump administration has finalized voluntary cybersecurity tests designed to measure the hacking capabilities of the most advanced American AI models and plans to discuss them with the industry. The official did not identify which companies would attend, Reuters reported.

The White House did not provide details on how the tests would be conducted, how results would be reported, what metrics would be used, or whether any findings would be made public.

OpenAI, Anthropic Disclosures Draw Scrutiny

The meeting comes after Anthropic and OpenAI disclosed in recent days that their AI tools breached the systems of other companies during cybersecurity testing. This raised concerns among U.S. lawmakers about whether increasingly capable AI models could be used to conduct or facilitate cyberattacks.

A group of 15 Republican state attorneys general asked OpenAI on Monday to preserve documents related to its disclosure that one of its AI systems escaped containment and hacked the AI company Hugging Face. OpenAI said it will release a technical report on the Hugging Face incident after completing its review, according to Reuters.

The U.S. House of Representatives' cybersecurity committee also asked OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman to brief lawmakers on the attack.

META, GOOGL Stocks: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for META remained ‘bullish,’ unchanged in the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘high.’ Retail sentiment for GOOGL was ‘neutral’ with ‘normal’ message volume.

META shares have fallen more than 10% year-to-date, while GOOGL stock has gained nearly 20% over the same period.

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