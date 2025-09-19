According to a Bloomberg report, a Meta spokesperson said that participating in the energy markets was a logical step for the company.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has reportedly filed an application with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for an authorization to sell electricity in wholesale markets.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a Bloomberg report citing a filing with the regulator, Meta’s application seeks approval “to sell energy, capacity, and certain ancillary services.”

Meta reportedly filed the application through a subsidiary, Atem Energy LLC. According to the report, a Meta spokesperson said that participating in the energy markets was a logical step for the company.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<