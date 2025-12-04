According to a Reuters report, EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera said the European Commission is evaluating whether to impose interim restrictions on Meta’s AI-enabled WhatsApp rollout.

  • Ribera said the European Commission has received complaints from small businesses in Europe.
  • EU regulators continue to scrutinize Big Tech’s growing use of AI.

The European Union may reportedly take interim action against Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) over its plan to integrate artificial-intelligence features into its messaging service WhatsApp, raising fresh regulatory pressure on the social media giant. 

The development comes as EU regulators continue to scrutinize Big Tech’s growing use of AI in everyday communication tools.

What’s Triggering The Action?

