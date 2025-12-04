The company stated that Aron remains in charge of his duties as the Chairman, President, and CEO of AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Thursday stated that its Chairman and CEO, Adam Aron, suffered a minor stroke while on a recent business trip to London.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aron, 71, immediately received emergency medical care on November 17 at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurological Sciences, a public hospital operated by the United Kingdom’s National Health Service.

“He has kept in close and constant communication with the Board of Directors of AMC, with respect both to the prognosis for his recovery as well as the general business affairs of the Company,” AMC said in a statement.

Aron Remains In Charge

The company stated that Aron remains in charge of his duties as the Chairman, President, and CEO of AMC Entertainment.

AMC shares were up nearly 0.4% in Thursday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<