The comments come in the wake of Meta’s latest round of job cuts and internal reorganizations aimed at funding and accelerating its AI ambitions.

In a memo sent to staff on Monday, Andrew Bosworth reportedly acknowledged shortcomings in how the AI restructuring was handled.

As part of efforts to improve conditions, Meta has increased budgets for travel, events and office perks such as snacks, Wired reported.

Meta laid off about 8,000 employees, around 10% of its global workforce, in May.

Meta’s chief technology officer Andrew “Boz” Bosworth is reportedly of the opinion that morale at the company is among the worst it has been in two decades, as the social media giant continues to navigate significant workforce reductions and a sweeping shift toward artificial intelligence.

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Shares of META closed up 1% in regular trading but edged 0.3% lower after hours.

Morale Concerns At Meta

In an internal “Tuesdays with Boz” session on June 2, Bosworth described current morale as “maybe not the worst it’s ever been in 20 years here, but it’s probably up there. It’s definitely up there,” comparing the atmosphere to the period surrounding the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Business Insider reported.

The comments come in the wake of Meta’s latest round of job cuts and internal reorganizations aimed at funding and accelerating its AI ambitions.

Meta Attempts Pivot

In a memo sent to staff on Monday, Bosworth reportedly acknowledged shortcomings in how the AI restructuring was handled. He wrote that Meta had done “an atrocious job explaining the vision” and supporting employees through the transition. He also admitted the company had “undermined the trust” employees had in the value of their expertise and career growth, as reported by Wired.

Bosworth further pledged greater transparency from leadership, better support for taking smart risks, and renewed focus on making Meta “the best place for the best people to do their best work,” the report said. He expressed hope that the company could “rekindle the best of the culture” that originally attracted many employees.

As part of efforts to improve conditions, Meta has increased budgets for travel, events, and office perks such as snacks. Employees reassigned to AI teams have also been told they can now apply for other roles within the company if they wish to leave those positions, Wired reported.

Layoffs And AI-Related Changes

Meta has carried out repeated rounds of layoffs since late 2022, when it first announced cuts of around 11,000 positions following years of aggressive pandemic-era hiring. In 2023, as part of its self-described “Year of Efficiency,” the company eliminated another roughly 10,000 roles.

Additionally, smaller, often performance-based reductions followed in 2024 and early 2025. By early 2026, Meta had already trimmed smaller numbers from its Reality Labs division and other teams. The most recent major wave came in May 2026, when Meta laid off about 8,000 employees — roughly 10% of its global workforce of around 78,000 at the time. The company also scrapped plans to fill thousands of open positions. This round was explicitly tied to the need to offset massive spending on AI infrastructure and to reallocate resources toward AI development

In parallel with the May layoffs, Meta reassigned several thousand employees into new AI-focused teams, including its Applied AI unit.

How Did META Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around META stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

META stock has fallen 8% this year.

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