Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) stock fell modestly in the early premarket session on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the company’s “Meta Connect 2025” annual conference.

Meta stock fell 0.32% in premarket trading, with the weakness reflecting nervousness of traders ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve rate-setting meeting due at 2 p.m. ET. Notwithstanding investors’ apprehension, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock flipped to ‘bullish’ (61/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago. The message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

Meta Connect is held virtually and kicks off with a keynote address by CEO Mark Zuckerberg at 8 p.m. ET. The Meta co-founder is expected to share updates on the company’s latest artificial intelligence (AI) glasses and also lay out the vision for its AI and metaverse. A Developer keynote is scheduled in which executives across Meta will share how its latest technologies are creating opportunities for developers to build new experiences for people.

This would be followed by Developer sessions in which developers and technologists will host sessions on AI and virtual reality (VR). The company is expected to unveil its AI-powered Glasses, dubbed “Hypernova,” at the conference. Hypernova will feature a small display in its right lens and will be manufactured in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, according to reports.

TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in late August that Hypernova will likely enter mass production in the third quarter, aiming for a two-year product cycle. Over the next two years, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company expects to sell approximately 150,000 to 200,000 units, he said, suggesting muted uptake.

According to Kuo, Meta’s objective behind the launch is to preempt Apple, allowing it to build its brand image, gain early experience in developing the ecosystem, and understand user behavior. A report from The Information suggested that Meta might launch the next-generation models of the Ray-Ban lineup, which has proven to be a hit.

Meta stock has gained approximately 33.27% year-to-date. Meta is now the best-performing Magnificent Seven stock, as Tuesday’s rally took it past Alphabet, which briefly held that position.

