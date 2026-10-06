Meta Platforms and Microsoft are actively curbing internal employee use of Anthropic's Claude AI models to control rising costs.

Microsoft reduced its projected internal spending on Claude by over one-third, while Meta saw internal users of Anthropic's Claude Code coding assistant drop from roughly 60,000 to 30,000.

Both tech firms are encouraging staff to use internal options; Meta is rolling out proprietary tools like MetaCode and Muse Code, while Microsoft is steering developer workflows to OpenAI models through GitHub Copilot.

Rising costs and data privacy considerations are causing multiple enterprise clients to re-evaluate heavy reliance on Anthropic's top-tier models ahead of its anticipated initial public offering.

Tech giants Meta Platforms (META) and Microsoft (MSFT) are taking steps to reduce their workforce's internal reliance on Anthropic’s Claude AI models, according to a report by The Information.

The shift reflects a dual push by both corporations to manage rising software costs while prioritizing in-house technology and strategic partner models.

META stock rose 2% on Monday, while MSFT stock added 1.4%.

Microsoft Enforces Token Budgets And Model Redirection

Earlier this year, Microsoft executives anticipated spending at least $1 billion annually on internal staff usage of Anthropic models. That projected run rate has since been reduced by more than a third, according to The Information.

Company leadership instructed employees to scale back Claude usage, introducing stricter spending limits and steering developers toward Microsoft’s homegrown infrastructure and OpenAI models via GitHub Copilot.

Under new directives issued by senior executives, Microsoft divisions are actively managing designated token budgets. Within the Cloud and AI division, individual monthly AI usage caps were lowered from $100,000 down to roughly $10,000 in most instances. While Microsoft continues to spend heavily on Anthropic models to power customer-facing Copilot features, internal usage has been intentionally dialed back.

Meta Prompts Shift Toward Proprietary Models

A parallel pullback is taking place at Meta Platforms. Internal usage of Anthropic’s coding assistant, Claude Code, fell from approximately 60,000 users earlier this year to around 30,000 recently. While spring workforce reductions contributed to part of the decline, a primary driver has been Meta's active push to transition engineers toward its own solutions.

Meta has been deploying its own AI coding tools, including MetaCode—which boasts over 30,000 internal users—and Muse Code, a Claude Code alternative leveraging Meta's proprietary AI models. Additionally, after initially using Claude during the development phase of its consumer Muse AI agent, Meta switched to its own internal models for the product's official launch.

Headwinds Mount Ahead Of Anthropic IPO

The internal spending reductions by major corporate clients present notable headwinds for Anthropic as it prepares for an initial public offering. High deployment costs and privacy considerations have led a range of enterprise clients to evaluate lower-cost alternatives, switch to open-source models, or renegotiate terms for top-tier software usage.

Despite these internal cuts, Anthropic has recorded strong overall revenue growth, significantly expanding its customer base among enterprise clients spending $100,000 or more annually. However, the strategic pivot by key allies highlights an intensifying market dynamic in which hyperscalers increasingly compete with the AI vendors whose software they consume.

META, MSFT Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes on Microsoft and was ‘neutral’ on Meta stock.

META stock has gained 13% year-to-date, while MSFT stock rose 8%.

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