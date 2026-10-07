Major U.S. technology stocks rallied on Wednesday with investors speculating that a Democratic wave will force a halt to costly AI infrastructure spending.

Major tech giants—including Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, and Apple—surged on Wednesday, putting the group on track to add nearly $1 trillion in market value.

Democrats secured majorities in both the House and Senate following campaigns heavily centered on slowing artificial intelligence growth and reining in the construction of massive data centers.

Wall Street analysts noted that potential government-imposed constraints could relieve companies from mounting capital expenditure pressures, potentially restoring positive free cash flow.

Major U.S. technology stocks jumped higher on Wednesday as investors wagered that a Democrat-led Congress would slow down the heavy artificial intelligence spending that has strained corporate free cash flows.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) climbed as much as 8%, Microsoft Corp.(MSFT) rose 7%, Alphabet Inc.(GOOG, GOOGL) advanced 6%, and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) increased by 4%, and Apple added another 6%, bringing the collective market value gain of nearly $1 trillion. Only Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) were the laggards among the Magnificent Seven cohort.

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) added about 4%.

Political Shifts And Regulatory Outlook

The market movement followed Tuesday's election results, which gave Democrats control of both the House and Senate. Democratic candidates campaigned extensively on decelerating the pace of artificial intelligence development, focusing particularly on limiting the widespread construction of data centers necessary to power the technology.

According to Keith Parker, UBS's head of global macro equity strategy and US equity strategy research, exit polling indicated strong community resistance against new data centers. In a note to clients on Wednesday, Parker wrote:

"The blue wave will have implications for equities, with the biggest impact likely coming from an increase in data center regulation at the state level near-term," Keith Parker, UBS’s head of global macro equity strategy and US equity strategy research, wrote in a note to clients.

Market analysts observed that investors interpreted these political developments as a potential ceiling on infrastructure expansion. "The market is acting like this represents the end of the AI buildout. If that means the hyperscalers aren't spending ridiculous amounts of money to build out compute, that means they could become cash-flow positive again," Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth Management, told Bloomberg.

Bets Of Cash Flow Positive

Hyperscalers have faced mounting skepticism as shareholders questioned whether hundreds of billions of dollars channeled into computing infrastructure would yield sizeable returns. Capital expenditures had pushed the free cash flows of Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta into negative territory, compelling those corporations to tap debt and equity markets to finance their outlays.

Reflecting on the speculative nature of Wednesday's trading, Pavlik emphasized that the session underscored how heavily investors prioritize free cash flow.

"Hyperscalers had been stuck between a rock and a hard place, where they were getting punished for spending, but pulling back would have also raised questions. In a sense, the election is a gift to hyperscalers - the brakes are being applied to their spending, not by the companies, but by the government," Pavlik added.

MAGS Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

MAGS ETF has gained about 5% year-to-date.

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