Incoming Texas governor Gina Hinojosa has advocated an immediate pause on new data-center construction, an end to related tax incentives, and stronger local controls over water and electricity use.

KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp downgraded Vistra to ‘Sector Weight’ from ‘Overweight’ and removed the firm’s prior price target on the stock.

Karp also sees other independent power producers, including Southern (SO) and Duke Energy (DUK), taking a hit.

Renewable-energy stocks rose on Wednesday, with First Solar (FSLR), Sunrun (RUN), and Enphase Energy (ENPH) posting strong gains.

Shares of Vistra Corp. (VST) and Constellation Energy (CEG) fell sharply on Wednesday after Democrats secured projected majorities in both the U.S. House and Senate and Texas elected Democrat Gina Hinojosa as governor.

Vistra traded 15% lower at the time of writing, on track for its worst day since January 2025, if the losses hold. Constellation, meanwhile, declined 9%, as investors worry about regulatory uncertainty for data-center-driven power demand.

KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp downgraded Vistra to ‘Sector Weight’ from ‘Overweight’ and removed the firm’s prior price target on the stock. Karp stated that a Democratic sweep in Texas “will come as a negative surprise to investors,” noting that Governor-elect Hinojosa campaigned on a stricter moratorium on data-center development. The firm expects both Vistra and Constellation Energy to face negative effects from the resulting policy uncertainty, with Vistra carrying the greatest exposure because of its substantial presence in the Texas power market.

Texas Turns Blue

Hinojosa’s victory marked the first Democratic win in the Texas governor’s race since 1990. She has advocated an immediate pause on new data-center construction, an end to related tax incentives, and stronger local controls over water and electricity use.

Outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott had already ordered pauses on certain grid connections and environmental permits for data centers amid public concerns, but Hinojosa has called for more permanent and expansive restrictions. Texas accounts for a large share of planned U.S. data-center capacity. Vistra’s third-quarter results on November 6 could offer more detail on the company’s own estimates of regulatory shifts, with Constellation’s earnings report following shortly afterward.

The selloff extended beyond the two independent power producers. GE Vernova (GEV) and Vertiv (VRT), companies tied to the data center infrastructure boom, each declined around 10%, while data-center operators such as CoreWeave and Applied Digital also weakened on expectations of greater congressional scrutiny.

In contrast, renewable-energy stocks rose, with First Solar (FSLR), Sunrun (RUN), and Enphase Energy (ENPH) posting strong gains on hopes that Democrats in Congress could support federal incentives for clean power.

How Did VST, CEG Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CEG stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing, while sentiment around VST was 'neutral.'

A Stocktwits user highlighted that Vistra's CEO James Burke bought shares of the company worth about $1 million at an average price of $135 per share in late August and September, signaling confidence in the share price.

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Another user termed the VST stock selloff as overdone and urged buying the dip.

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While VST stock has dropped about 25% year-to-date, CEG has dropped about 31%.

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