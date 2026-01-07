Meme-focused token categories on CoinGecko posted double-digit gains, outperforming the broader crypto market.

‘The Boy’s Club’ category led performance, driven by sharp moves in Pepe, Brett, and Andy.

Bitcoin and Ethereum briefly touched recent highs before paring gains in early trading.

Meme coins outperformed the rest of the market as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and the broader cryptocurrency market gained in pre-market trade on Monday.

Data from CoinGecko showed the ‘The Boy’s Club’ category leading the market, rising 12.3% over the past 24 hours. ‘Frog-Themed’ meme coins followed closely with gains of roughly 12%, while ‘Solana Meme’ tokens climbed 9.9%, flagging a potential rotation into higher risk assets as 2026 kicks off.

Major Crypto Tokens Drive Market Higher

Bitcoin’s price recovered to $93,000 late Sunday before easing back to around $92,480 by Monday morning, up 1.2% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency rose to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s price followed a similar pattern, briefly touching $3,200 before slipping to roughly $3,155, up 0.5% in the last 24 hours. Retail sentiment around the leading altcoin improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day. Despite the pullback, the broader cryptocurrency market gained 1% in the last 24 hours at $3.2 trillion. Ethereum is the dominant network for flagship tokens like Pepe (PEPE).

Meme Coins Regain Momentum

‘The Boy’s Club’ category tracks meme tokens linked to Matt Furie’s Boys Club and Pepe comic universe, including Pepe, Brett, Andy, Landwolf, and related derivatives that come from the same cultural lineage.

Within the category, Pepe’s price rose 7.4% over the past day. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the meme token trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

Brett (BRETT) gained 10.8%, while Andy ETH (ANDY) surged over 19%, outperforming most large-cap cryptocurrencies. Despite higher gains than PEPE, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around BRETT trended in ‘neutral’ territory over the past day. Retail sentiment around ANDY flipped from ‘bearish’ to the ‘bullish’ zone.

Dogecoin Lags Behind

While meme coins surged, performance among major tokens was more mixed. Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme coin by market capitalization, edged 0.8% lower over the past 24 hours, lagging both smaller meme tokens and the broader market. Despite the price action, retail sentiment around DOGE on Stocktwits trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day amid ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

