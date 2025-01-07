Meet Michael Clohesy: A Force in Live Events and Media

Michael Clohesy's career embodies a striking fusion of creativity, technical expertise, and human connection. From humble roots in Bendigo, Australia (Google it, I’ll wait) he is now a sought-after technical producer with extensive experience and has built a reputation for delivering results at live events and media productions across the world.

The television production and live event industries are fast-paced—and the stakes are high. Professionals in this field endure intense pressure to deliver five-star results. Clohesy's ability to excel under this pressure has solidified his standing as a creative problem solver and a trusted leader in the field.

After a decade spent honing his craft in the Australian Television industry, Clohesy's six-year tenure working at the Sydney Opera House stands out for him. A defining moment in his career. The iconic Opera House stands as a world-renowned architectural masterpiece and a thriving hub for the arts. It attracts prestigious events that shape the international cultural landscape.

Clohesy played a crucial part in handling the technical aspects of notable live broadcasts and recorded events. He was specifically recommended to the concert organizer for The Cure's 30th Anniversary Performance, which was the main attraction of Sydney's 2019 Vivid Live Arts Festival. Clohesy also contributed to Wu-Tang Clan's 25th Anniversary Show, which commemorated the release of their iconic album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Besides handling live music, Clohesy showcased his expertise in technical production and quality control at the 2019 Antidote Festival's broadcasts. Among the speakers were 2018 TIME Person of the Year Maria Ressa and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Chris Wylie. As a career highlight, he coordinated the keynote speech by Prince Harry at the 2018 Invictus Games Opening Ceremony, which was a global broadcast to honor the courage and perseverance of wounded veterans. These experiences demonstrate Clohesy's expertise in managing high-stakes international events with both precision and ingenuity.

In 2022, Clohesy made the bold move to take his expertise to an international stage, joining TED Conferences as a Technical Producer. At TED, he designed a world-class live simulcast that reached millions of global viewers, further enhancing the organization's mission of spreading impactful ideas. His work with the American-Canadian non-profit media giant allowed him to collaborate with global brands, thought leaders, and cultural icons.

Clohesy has directed the camera coverage of live performances for icons such as Iggy Pop and Mavis Staples. He’s engineered and ran complex technical systems on top-tier productions for brands like Apple and Netflix. He’s been Technical Director for Punjabi superstar, Diljit Dosanjh’s sold-out show at Toronto’s Blue Jay Stadium and ringside for the WWE helping capture all the action of Titans waging war around him. Oh, and speaking of Titans, not only has Clohesy helped film The Pope Himself apologizing to Canada’s Indigenous Peoples, but he’s also helped set the stage for Taylor Swift to take a bow on the final stop of Her record-shattering ‘Eras’ tour.

Clohesy’s ability to use technology to help tell compelling narratives has given him the privilege of working on an array of illustrious projects spanning multiple domains, from broadcast television to global concerts and corporate events. You might think Clohesy's professional achievements would be more than enough of a challenge, a thrill ride. However, there were more mountains he wanted to climb—literally.

In 2023, he summited Mount Kilimanjaro. This trek is a personal accomplishment mirroring his impressive career. This life-changing expedition embodies what has made him successful in the live event and media industries—embracing challenges, persevering through adversity, and celebrating incremental progress.

"My ultimate aspiration is to position myself as a global leader in creative and technical production," he reveals. On the creative front, he is expanding his screenwriting and storytelling pursuits, further diversifying his skill set.

On the creative end, he aims to build on the foundation he's already laid. "I plan to deepen my screenwriting and storytelling pursuits," he says.

Michael Clohesy's dedication to innovation has taken him from regional Australia to the international stage. As he continues to lead inventive projects across diverse mediums, mentoring emerging talent, and continuing to inspire through his work, there's no doubt he'll fulfill those ambitions.

