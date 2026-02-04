According to the agreement, Summit Products Group will distribute Hydrelix, NovaForm, and G4Derm Plus, designed to complement MiMedx’s portfolio of leading surgical and wound products.

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) shares gained around 5% in Wednesday morning’s trade after the company entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Summit Products Group for three of its 510(k) cleared products.

According to the agreement, Summit will distribute Hydrelix, NovaForm, and G4Derm Plus, designed to complement MiMedx’s portfolio of leading surgical and wound products.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around MiMedx was in the ‘bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels.

What Will Summit Distribute?

The three products included in the agreement are intended to care for and enhance the closure of wounds.

The first product in the list is Hydrelix, which is a Type 1 collagen powder that allows the bioactive components of collagen to be readily available at the wound site, facilitating a more direct and efficient therapeutic effect.

The second product is NovaForm Wound Matrix, which is a bioglass and collagen-based wound dressing intended for use in the management of partial and full-thickness wounds. NovaForm can be used for pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and surgical wounds.

The company says NovaForm is designed to maintain a moist environment that supports the body’s natural healing process while protecting the wound.

Lastly, Summit will also distribute G4Derm Plus, a flowable peptide matrix engineered for rapid, protected wound closure, spurring tissue regrowth, and controlling bioburden. The company stated that G4Derm Plus mimics the human extracellular matrix (ECM) and acts as a barrier against bacteria.

“These are innovative xenograft and synthetic products that strengthen our ability to serve the Surgical & Wound markets,” said MiMedx’s Chief Commercial Officer, Kim Moller.

What Does MiMedx Do?

MiMedx is a Marietta, Georgia-based company with a portfolio of surgical and wound care products designed to help clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds.

In December 2025, the company entered into an exclusive agreement with Regen Lab USA LLC to distribute the latter’s RegenKit-Wound Gel in the U.S.

MDXG stock is down 24% year-to-date and 40% over the past 12 months.

