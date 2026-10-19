Stergiou said SELLAS was entering its “next chapter” with GPS and SLS009 but did not disclose a clinical trial timeline or confirm an upcoming announcement.

In a LinkedIn post, SELLAS Life Sciences CEO Angelos Stergiou marked the company’s 15th anniversary by reflecting on its evolution.

The CEO highlighted the company’s progress in advancing late-stage oncology programs.

The post did not provide a timeline for clinical updates, but its references to SELLAS’ “next chapter” prompted speculation among retail investors about a possible upcoming catalyst.

SELLAS Life Sciences (SLS) shares rose in early morning trade on Monday after an anniversary post from CEO Angelos Stergiou on LinkedIn sparked speculation among retail investors that major news may be on the horizon.

In a post on LinkedIn, Stergiou marked SELLAS’ 15th anniversary and said the company is stepping into its “next chapter” with its two lead programs, GPS and SLS009. The post thanked shareholders, partners, employees and trial participants. It did not mention trial timing.

SLS stock gained as much as 1.5% in pre-market trade and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Why SELLAS Investors Are Reading Into The CEO’s Post

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SLS stock trended in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by chatter at ‘high’ levels. Platform data showed a 90% increase in message volume.

SLS stock retail sentiment on October 19 as of 8:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Some retail investors questioned whether the timing and wording of the anniversary message pointed to an upcoming catalyst.

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Another investor pointed to Stergiou’s relative silence over the preceding three months and speculated that the “transition language” could signal a major corporate development.

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Others were less convinced. “This is nothing more than a victory lap,” one user wrote. Another bullish investor also viewed the post as a victory lap but said they expected trial news to follow.

REGAL Trial Remains The Main Catalyst

Investors are primarily watching the final analysis of GPS (galinpepimut-S), an immunotherapy that targets the WT1 protein found in many tumor types. SELLAS licenses the treatment from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and is evaluating it in the Phase 3 REGAL trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who achieved complete remission after second-line salvage therapy. The trial’s primary endpoint is overall survival.

REGAL passed its interim futility, efficacy and safety review at 60 deaths in early 2025. The final analysis is triggered at 80 deaths. SELLAS reported 72 deaths as of December 26 last year and 78 as of May 11, 2026.

A German report in August claimed the threshold had been reached, but SELLAS has not confirmed that report. Investors are now watching for announcements at the American Society of Hematology's (ASH) annual meeting in New Orleans for clues on Sellas’ next clinical update.

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