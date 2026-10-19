The companies are targeting government workflows with embedded AI engineers and pre-built agents, but have not disclosed contract values or named federal customers.

The announcement builds on the Gemini Enterprise Business Group, established by Accenture and Google Cloud in September.

Accenture plans to train an initial group of Google Cloud-skilled engineers as part of its broader 1,000-person engineering workforce initiative.

The companies are developing pre-built AI agents for human resources, finance and supply chain operations.

Accenture (ACN) and Google Public Sector announced on Monday the deployment of Gemini launchpads, a new capability designed to help U.S. federal agencies move artificial intelligence (AI) agents beyond experimentation and into government operations.

The initiative pairs Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) Gemini technology with Accenture Federal Services' engineering expertise to build agents that can integrate with existing government systems and handle complex workflows.

The announcement did not identify specific federal agency customers, disclose contract values or provide revenue projections, leaving the commercial contribution of the new initiative unclear.

As of this writing, ACN stock traded marginally in the red, while GOOG stock traded 0.5% higher in the premarket session.

How The Gemini Launchpads Work

The launchpads will provide federal agencies with a centralized team of forward-deployed engineers who will work alongside government personnel to develop and deploy customized AI agents.

Accenture said agencies will be able to connect Gemini to government datasets, identify potential applications, manage deployments and train employees through a centralized platform. Agency leaders will also be able to monitor agent performance and assess operational outcomes.

The companies are developing pre-built agents for functions such as human resources, finance and supply chain management, targeting routine administrative work and data-gathering tasks.

Accenture Federal Services CEO Ron Ash said embedding engineers alongside agency teams would help address operational challenges and move AI applications into core government functions.

Accenture's 1,000-Engineer AI Push Takes Shape

The announcement builds on the Gemini Enterprise Business Group, established by Accenture and Google Cloud in September.

As part of that broader initiative, Accenture committed to establishing a workforce of 1,000 forward-deployed engineers to help enterprise customers deploy Gemini-based AI applications.

Accenture Federal Services is now training an initial cohort of Google Cloud-skilled engineers under the initiative, although it did not specify how many would focus on federal agencies.

The latest move also follows Accenture Federal's May partnership with OpenAI, which similarly focused on helping federal agencies deploy AI across government operations.



Federal agencies can also participate in hands-on workshops at Accenture's The Forge facility in Washington, D.C., where the companies will demonstrate agents and help identify potential applications.

What Retail Thinks of ACN and GOOG Stocks

On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment around ACN Stock and GOOG stock remained ‘bearish’.

So far this year, ACN stock has fallen around 11%, while GOOG shares have risen nearly 7%. By comparison, the State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which holds both stocks, has risen around 12% over this period.

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