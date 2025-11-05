McDonald’s third-quarter revenue came in at $7.08 billion, compared with Wall Street expectations of $7.09 billion, according to data from Fiscal AI.

McDonald’s (MCD) Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden said on Wednesday that the fast-food chain was seeing a continued challenging environment and is more cautious about the consumer overall.

“The conditions still remain challenging in the U.S. and we certainly see that as well in many of our top international markets,” Borden said during a post-earnings call. “We saw that in the U.S. it kind of got worse through the third quarter and into the start of the fourth quarter,” he added.

Its adjusted earnings per share were $3.22, compared with estimates of $3.33.

