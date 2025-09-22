The company is now preparing to kickstart a late-stage trial of once-weekly Canvuparatide in 2026.

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (MBX) said on Monday that its once-weekly Canvuparatide achieved the primary endpoint with statistical significance at week 12 in its mid-stage trial in adult patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism.

Hypoparathyroidism is a rare endocrine disease caused by a deficiency of parathyroid hormone (PTH) released by the parathyroid glands that results in decreased calcium levels in the blood.

The company noted that 63% of Canvuparatide-treated patients in the study maintained serum calcium levels within the normal range and were independent of conventional therapy at week 12, with zero contribution from rescue therapy, compared to 31% in placebo-treated patients, the company stated.

In the open-label extension of the trial, 79% of patients who received treatment achieved these milestones at six months. The company is now preparing to kickstart a late-stage trial of once-weekly Canvuparatide in 2026.

Shares of the company soared 144% in the pre-market session at the time of writing.

