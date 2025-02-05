Mattel Stock Surges Following Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Cautious

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘neutral’ compared to ‘bullish’ a day ago.

Mattel Stock Surges Following Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Cautious
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 3:31 PM IST

Shares of Mattel Inc. ($MAT)surged on Tuesday, rising 10.39% in after-hours trading, after the toy and entertainment company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings, but retail sentiment seemed cautious.

For the latest quarter, its earnings per share stood at $0.35, beating consensus estimates of about $0.20. Its revenues came in at $1.65 billion, above consensus estimates of $1.63 billion, quoted by Wall Street analysts. Its net sales rose 3% in constant currency terms, the company said.

For 2025, the company expects adjusted EPS to range between $1.66 and $1.72. That compares to $1.58 consensus estimates, according to Fly.com. Its net sales are expected to see growth between 2% and 3%.

“2024 was a year of strong operational excellence for Mattel with top-line growth in the fourth quarter. Our priorities for the year were to grow profitability, expand gross margin, and generate strong free cash flow and we achieved all three objectives, well ahead of expectations,” said Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of Mattel.

“We had a strong fourth quarter with both sales growth and margin expansion…We continued to strengthen our balance sheet, repurchased $400 million of shares in 2024, further improved our leverage ratio, and are tracking ahead of schedule to achieve our $200 million cost savings target by the end of 2026.”

Mattel’s 2025 outlook incudes a hike in investments into digital games, and repurchase of $600 million of shares, with its first self-published digital game launch planned in 2026.

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘neutral’ compared to ‘bullish’ a day ago. Message volumes climbed to ‘high’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-02-05 at 1.56.42 PM.png MAT sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 5 as of 3:30 am ET

Last month, Mattel said its CFO Anthony DiSilvestro plans to retire in May, but stopped short of naming a successor. The company has begun a search process.

Mattel's brands include including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO, among others.

Mattel stock is up 1.92% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chipotle Stock Dips On Q4 Earnings: Retail's Upbeat Despite Feared Tariff Impact On Avocados

Chipotle Stock Dips On Q4 Earnings: Retail's Upbeat Despite Feared Tariff Impact On Avocados

Smirnoff Parent Diageo’s Stock In Spotlight After Company Warns of $200M Impact From Trump Tariffs: Retail’s Extremely Bearish

Smirnoff Parent Diageo’s Stock In Spotlight After Company Warns of $200M Impact From Trump Tariffs: Retail’s Extremely Bearish

Estee Lauder Stock Dives Amid Plans To Cut Upto 7,000 Jobs, Lower Revenue Outlook, But Retail’s Hopeful

Estee Lauder Stock Dives Amid Plans To Cut Upto 7,000 Jobs, Lower Revenue Outlook, But Retail’s Hopeful

KKR Q4 Earnings Top Wall Street Estimates But Revenue Declines: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

KKR Q4 Earnings Top Wall Street Estimates But Revenue Declines: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Slips After Jefferies Downgrade: Retail’s Cautious

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Slips After Jefferies Downgrade: Retail’s Cautious

Recent Stories

Share Market UPDATE: 10 gaining stocks that jumped over 10 percent TODAY ATG

Share Market UPDATE: 10 gaining stocks that jumped over 10 percent

Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation ddr

Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation

PHOTOS Inside Abhishek Bachchan's Dubai house ATG

(PHOTOS) Inside Abhishek Bachchan's Dubai house

Recipe Know how to make wedding Moong Dal Halwa at home RBA

Recipe: Know how to make wedding Moong Dal Halwa at home

Step-by-Step Process to Apply for a Used Car Loan Online

Step-by-Step Process to Apply for a Used Car Loan Online

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon