Bank of Japan and Bank of England Policy meetings are scheduled to take place this week

Indian equity markets are gearing up for a data-heavy week, both on the domestic and global front. Several key events are scheduled to take place during the week of September 15 to 19, including wholesale inflation and the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting.

Traders will also be watching for developments in the US-India trade deal as both countries resume talks this week.

Let’s take a look at the cues that markets will be watching in the week ahead.

Indian Markets

Domestic Economic Data: August WPI inflation, unemployment, and trade balance figures will be released on September 15, followed by forex reserves data on September 19.

IPOs: The coming week will see six IPOs. Euro Pratik Sales, VMS TMT, and iValue Infosolutions headline the mainboard issues, while TechD Cybersecurity, Sampat Aluminium, and JD Cables will open in the SME segment.

On the listings side, Urban Company, Dev Accelerator, and Shringar House of Mangalsutra debut on September 17, along with nine SME firms, including Vashishtha Luxury Fashion, Krupalu Metals, and Karbonsteel Engineering.

International Markets

Federal Reserve Meeting: The Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting concludes on September 17, with markets largely pricing in a 25 bps rate cut after weak jobs data. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary on labor demand slowdown and updated 2025 economic projections will be closely tracked.

Meanwhile, political developments such as Trump’s push to replace Fed Governor Lisa Cook and the potential entry of nominee Stephen Miran, advocating a deeper 50 bps cut, could add uncertainty to the policy balance.

Bank of Japan, Bank of England Policy Meetings: The Bank of England is expected to hold rates at 4% on September 18, with economists eyeing a possible cut in the December quarter amid persistent inflation. The Bank of Japan is also likely to maintain its rate at 0.5% after its meeting on September 19.

Global markets will track key releases next week, including inflation, industrial production, wage growth, and trade balance data from Europe. Japan and the UK are scheduled to release August inflation numbers, while China will report retail sales, industrial output, unemployment, and FDI figures.

