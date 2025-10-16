Analysts pegged Nifty support at 25,180 and resistance at 25,450.

Indian equity markets extended their gains, with the Nifty surging past 25,400 in early trade. Barring IT, all sectors traded in the green, led by autos, consumer durables, and real estate.

At 09:45 a.m. IST, the Nifty 50 traded 115 points higher at 25,438, while the Sensex was up 393 points at 82,999. Broader markets mirrored the optimism, with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.4%, and the Smallcap index gaining 0.6%.

The retail sentiment on Stocktwits for the Nifty was ‘bullish’ at market open amid ‘high’ message volumes.

Nifty sentiment and message volume on Oct 16 as of 9:40 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

Stock Watch

Shares of Axis Bank rose 3% as the street shrugged off the one-time provisioning impact on its bottom line. Other earnings moves include Oberoi Realty, MRPL (+4%), HDFC Life (-3%,) and KEI Industries (-5%).

Bharat Electronics (BEL) gained 1% on securing orders worth ₹592 crore across tank subsystems, combat systems, and communication equipment.

Hero Moto shares rose 1% on its Spanish market foray in partnership with Noria Motos, launching Euro 5+ compliant models.

Adani Green gained over 1% after it reported that its operational capacity rose 49% to 16.7 GW in H1FY26.

Investors will be monitoring Q2 results from Infosys, Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Nestle India, LTIMindtree, Eternal, Mastek, Waaree Energies, and Zee Entertainment, among others, today.

Stock Calls

Analyst Vinayak Gautam shared three stock recommendations for Thursday with a 1-week timeframe:

Brigade: Buy at ₹956, with a target at ₹1000, and stop loss at ₹928

KEC: Buy at ₹852, with target at ₹925, and stop loss at ₹822

MRPL: Buy at ₹142, with target at ₹148, and stop loss at ₹139

Markets: The Road Ahead

From a technical standpoint, SEBI-registered analysts on Stocktwits shared the trade setup.

Prabaht Mittal identified Nifty support at 25,180 with resistance at 25,450. For Bank Nifty, he sees support at 56,500 and resistance at 57,200.

A&Y Market Research pegged Nifty intraday resistance at 25,317-25,333, with support at 25,215-25,246. For Bank Nifty, resistance is seen at 56,809-56,852, with support at 56,588-56,632.

Global Cues

Globally, Asian markets traded higher, while crude oil prices rose by around 1% after U.S. President Donald Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged his country would stop buying oil from Russia, which supplies about one-third of its imports.

