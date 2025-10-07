The Indian stock market opened higher for the fourth consecutive session, with the Sensex gaining 93 points and the Nifty crossing 25,050. Despite mixed global cues and FII outflows, strong domestic buying supported the market.

The Indian stock market opened higher on Tuesday (October 7, 2025), continuing its upward streak for the fourth consecutive session. Despite mixed global cues and persistent foreign outflows, domestic buying kept investor sentiment buoyant in early trade. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 93.83 points to open at 81,883.95, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 7.65 points, starting the session at 25,085.30.

In the previous session, the Sensex had closed at 81,790.12 and the Nifty at 25,077.65 — both extending steady gains amid selective buying.

The broader market indices also mirrored the positive mood. The BSE Midcap index advanced 84.20 points (0.18%), and the BSE Smallcap index was up 102.86 points (0.19%) to trade at 53,373.47.

Power Grid, Bajaj Finance Among Early Gainers; Trent Drags

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, and ICICI Bank were among the top performers, with Power Grid leading the rally by rising 1.12% in early trade.

However, Trent, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, and Sun Pharma faced selling pressure. Trent was the biggest loser, slipping nearly 3% at the open.

Market breadth remained slightly positive — 1,467 stocks traded in the green, while 1,010 declined and 87 remained unchanged.

Gift Nifty Hints at Weak Start, But Markets Hold Steady

Before the opening bell, Gift Nifty — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 — signalled a weak start. It opened 27.5 points lower at 25,138.50, compared to the previous close of 25,166.

However, the domestic indices shrugged off the cautious tone and managed to trade with mild gains through early hours.

FIIs Extend Selling Streak; DIIs Provide Support

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree for the tenth straight session on October 6, offloading equities worth Rs 313 crore. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) emerged as net buyers, purchasing stocks worth Rs 5,036 crore, helping cushion the market from steeper declines.

Expert View: Support Seen at 25,000 Level

“Globally, markets traded with mixed cues, while FIIs remained net sellers, reflecting cautiousness in broader sentiment,” said Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst - Research, Choice Equity Broking Pvt Ltd.

He added, “Immediate support for Nifty is seen at 25,050, followed by 25,000–24,950. On the upside, resistance is expected around 25,100–25,200. A decisive move above 25,200 could trigger fresh buying and extend the ongoing rally.”