The company has now also submitted a supplementary application to the FDA for approval of Afrezza in the pediatric population aged 4-17 years.

Afrezza revenue rose 23% to $18.49 million in the three months through the end of September, owing to higher prices and demand.

Revenue from the V-Go insulin delivery patch, however, slipped 19% to $3.8 million due to low demand.

MannKind’s adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.07, above an analyst estimate of $0.02, according to data from Fiscal AI.



Shares of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) rose 8% on Wednesday after the company reported 17% growth in total revenue to $82.13 million, thanks to significant growth in its Afrezza inhaled insulin sales.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Afrezza revenue rose 23% to $18.49 million in the three months through the end of September, owing to higher prices and demand, while royalties rose to $33.32 million. Revenue from the V-Go insulin delivery patch, however, slipped 19% to $3.8 million due to low demand.

Q3 Performance

MannKind’s adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.07, up from $0.06 in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and above an analyst estimate of $0.02, according to data from Fiscal AI.

The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $286.3 million, after utilizing approximately $133.2 million and borrowing an additional $250 million to fund the acquisition of scPharmaceuticals, which was completed in October.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate MannKind’s revenue growth with the addition of Furoscix to its portfolio. Furoscix is used to treat fluid overload in adult patients with chronic heart failure (CHF) and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

“The acquisition of scPharmaceuticals marks a significant expansion of our commercial capabilities and is expected to accelerate growth of our product revenues and build upon our commitment to delivering innovative, patient-centric therapies,” said Michael Castagna, CEO of MannKind.

The company has now submitted a supplementary application to the FDA for approval of Afrezza in the pediatric population aged four to 17 years. The agency is expected to make a decision on the application by May 29, 2026.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MNKD stock fell from ‘bullish’ to ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume fell from ‘high’ to ‘normal’ levels.

MNKD's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user opined that Wednesday’s gain in stock price might not last.

Another sounded optimistic about the stock’s prospects.

MNKD stock is down 8% this year and approximately 18% over the past 12 months.

Read also: Tesla Executives Including CFO Rally For Musk’s $1T Pay Package

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<