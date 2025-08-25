The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to necessary approvals.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) will acquire scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) in a deal worth up to approximately $360 million, the companies announced on Monday.

Under the merger agreement, MannKind will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of scPharmaceuticals common stock for $5.35 per share in cash at closing, in addition to one contingent value right worth up to $1, which will be payable on achieving certain milestones.

The total per share consideration of up to $6.35 represents a premium of about 31% to SCPH’s closing price on Friday. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to necessary approvals.

