Despite a net loss in Q4, the company maintained steady revenue, and technical indicators suggest a breakout opportunity.

Manappuram Finance shares can hit breakout status if they surpass the critical resistance point of ₹233, according to SEBI-registered analyst Prameela Balakkala.

The stock's current triangular pattern suggests potential bullish momentum will start if it moves above ₹233 with a mid-term target near ₹245.

Manappuram reported a net loss of ₹191 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4), a decline from the ₹563.5 crore profit a year earlier.

However, the company maintained a steady revenue of ₹2,359.73 crore, signaling resilience amid challenging market conditions.

The loss was primarily attributed to a substantial increase in impairment charges within the microfinance segment that multiplied five times reaching ₹919 crore.

At the time of writing, Manappuram Finance shares are up 1.62%, trading at ₹232.33.

A 6.7% year-over-year decline in net interest income (NII) for Q4 brought the figure down to ₹1,464 crore, reflecting margin pressures.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) value of 56.69 indicates neutral strength for the stock, implying potential movement in both upward and downward directions, Balakkala said.

She added that the stock support levels range from ₹225 to ₹227, and if the price falls below this range it may trigger a market correction.

The analyst predicts ₹245 as a mid-term price target which becomes an attractive buying opportunity if the stock breaks above ₹233.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Manappuram Finance shares have risen 21.3% so far in 2025.

