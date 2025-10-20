Amazon has said it is investigating the issue, and that the outage is affecting AWS services in the US-East-1 region.

An early Monday outage at Amazon Web Services took down dozens of online sites and services, including Amazon’s e-commerce site, Prime Video, and Alexa and Ring services, Google’s Gmail, Snapchat, and Lyft, among others, according to outage detector Downdetector.

Top services like Instagram, WhatApp, and YouTube are also facing disruption, although how many users and in which regions are now known.

Downdetector, which reports users posts about online outages through crowdsourcing, had nearly 6,000 outage reports for AWS as of 4:30 am ET. User reports indicate issues at Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the US-East-1 region, impacting multiple services that depend on AWS infrastructure.

The outage impacted Amazon DynamoDB, according to AWS’s health page. DynamoDB is a cloud database from Amazon that stores and quickly retrieves large amounts of data without customers’ intervention.

“We can confirm significant error rates for requests made to the DynamoDB endpoint in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region as well,” a status message read.

“During this time, customers may be unable to create or update Support Cases. Engineers were immediately engaged and are actively working on both mitigating the issue, and fully understanding the root cause. We will continue to provide updates as we have more information to share, or by 2:00 AM.”

Other online services likely impacted by the AWS outage include Roblox, Canva, Perplexity AI, Courseera, Fortnite, and Quora, according to reports on Downdetector.

