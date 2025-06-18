The agreement aims to support future studies investigating the combination of MAIA’s Ateganosine and Roche’s checkpoint inhibitor, Atezolizumab, for safe and effective cancer treatments.

Shares of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA) soared 12% on Wednesday morning after the company said that it entered into a clinical master supply agreement with Swiss healthcare company Roche (RHHBY) for hard-to-treat cancer therapies.

The agreement aims to support future studies investigating the combination of MAIA’s Ateganosine and Roche’s checkpoint inhibitor, Atezolizumab, for safe and effective cancer treatments.

Checkpoint inhibitors are a type of immunotherapy used to treat cancer. They work by blocking proteins called checkpoints that cancer cells use to evade the immune system.

MAIA CEO Vlad Vitoc said that Ateganosine was found to be “highly synergistic and effective” in combination with Roche’s Atezolizumab in preclinical studies.

MAIA’s Ateganosine is an investigational telomere-targeting agent currently in clinical development to evaluate its activity in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Telomeres, along with the enzyme telomerase, play a fundamental role in the survival of cancer cells and their resistance to current therapies.

Ateganosine is presently being developed as a second or later line of treatment for NSCLC for patients who have progressed beyond the standard-of-care regimen of existing checkpoint inhibitors.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MAIA rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume stayed unchanged at ‘low’ levels.

MAIA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:00 a.m. ET on June 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism about the new agreement.

Another opined that it's “not bad news.”

MAIA stock is down by 11% this year and by over 47% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<