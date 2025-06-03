Mahindra & Mahindra has broken out of a downward-sloping channel and is showing signs of a potential upside move, according to SEBI-registered analyst Kush Ghodasara.

At the time of writing, Mahindra & Mahindra shares were trading at ₹3,044.80, up 0.62% on the day.

In recent sessions, the stock has moved between ₹3,165 and ₹2,958, but a technical breakout is now underway.

Ghodasara noted that while momentum indicators had previously turned negative, internal bullish crossovers have emerged, suggesting renewed buying interest.

He identified resistance around the ₹3,070 level due to 10- and 15-day moving averages but expects a quick short-covering rally to ₹3,200 if that level is breached.

The analyst recommends a buy at the current market price, with a target of ₹3,200 and a stop-loss at ₹3,000.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

The stock has declined 1.2% so far in 2025.

