The analyst signals a continued ‘bullish’ trend, supported by strong technical charts.

Mahindra & Mahindra shares surged more than 6% on Thursday as investors cheered supportive technicals and fresh GST cuts that could boost demand across the auto sector.

GST Boost For Autos

The sector received a lift from the new Goods and Services Tax revision. The rate on small cars was reduced from 28% to 18%, which could revive demand in a segment that had been slowing.

For Mahindra, lifestyle SUV Thar, which is currently taxed at 45–50% depending on the variant, will now face a 40% levy. The Scorpio, earlier taxed at around 50% including cess, will also be brought down to 40% under the new regime.

Sales Performance

The company reported total sales of 75,901 vehicles in August 2025, flat compared to the same month last year. The tally covers sales of utility vehicles, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, and exports.

In the key utility vehicle segment, Mahindra sold 39,399 units in India, down 9% from 43,277 in August 2024.

With exports added, total UV sales came to 40,846 units. Still, demand has held up firmly over the longer stretch. Between April and August, Mahindra sold 2,41,337 SUVs, up 15% from 2,09,148 a year earlier.

Technical View

SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande said the monthly charts for M&M look very strong, with the stock trading above Supertrend, volume-weighted average price (VWAP), and the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA), while continuing to make new highs.

On the weekly timeframe, the stock has shown a strong reversal from the ₹3,150–₹3,200 zone, which coincides with the 20-day EMA, supported by relative strength index (RSI) around 62.

On the daily timeframe, Pande noted the stock is already trading higher by about 5.78% at ₹3,476, with the ₹3,430–₹3,450 range offering good entry levels if it pulls back.

Overall, Pande said the trend remains bullish.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s stock has risen 13.4% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<