Ride-hailing platform Lyft (LYFT) on Thursday said that it has partnered with San Jose-headquartered Tensor Auto to make the latter’s Robocar available on the Lyft platform starting in 2027.

Tensor, founded in 2016, recently unveiled the Robocar, a new autonomous vehicle (AV) built for private ownership. These vehicles can be deployed on the Lyft platform by individual owners in select markets to generate revenue, the companies said in a joint statement.

Lyft has also reserved a fleet of hundreds of Robocars and plans to work through its affiliates to purchase the vehicles for deployment across key markets in Europe and North America, subject to regulatory approvals, it said.

The Tensor robocars are expected to roll out level four driving capabilities over the next few years across Europe, the Middle East, and the United States, starting with major metropolitan areas, the companies said. Lyft and Tensor plan to complete an integration that will allow for the Robocars to be immediately onboarded onto the Lyft platform, where the L4 technology is available, they noted, without elaborating on where the companies intend to start partnered services.

Jeremy Bird, Executive Vice President of Driver Experience at Lyft, said that currently, vehicle owners have to be in their vehicle to give rides and earn. The new partnership with Tensor is aimed at removing this obstacle, he said.

LYFT stock traded 4% lower on Thursday morning at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LYFT stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

Lyft also inked a partnership with Alphabet’s Waymo in September to bring the latter’s fully autonomous ride-hailing service to Nashville in 2026 as it seeks to compete with Uber Technologies (UBER).

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also previously touted the idea of personally owned robotaxis being deployed on a ride-hailing platform when idle for individual owners to gain supplemental revenue.

LYFT stock is up by 58% this year.

