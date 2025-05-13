One benefited from share buybacks, one garnered attention for diversification into cryptocurrency, and another raised its forecast.

Lyft, Nuvve, and Geo Group stocks saw a significant jump in retail message volumes over the past week.

Lyft: 2500% Jump In Message Volume

The ride-hailing company announced that it has increased its stock buyback program to $750 million, up from $500 million. Lyft plans to deploy $500 million over the next 12 months and $200 million within three months.

Subsequently, activist investor Engine Capital dropped its activist campaign and withdrew its board nominees.

Lyft reported a 13% rise in gross bookings for the first quarter to $4.16 billion, while total rides jumped to 218.4 million from 187.7 million.

Several brokerages raised the price target for the stock. Goldman Sachs analysts noted that shares are dislocated from the company's earnings power in the next two to three years.

Lyft stock has risen 28.1% year to date (YTD).

Nuvve Holdings: 2350% Jump In Message Volume

On Friday, the vehicle-to-grid technology firm said it has engaged with multiple leading digital asset advisory consultants to boost the growth of its newly formed cryptocurrency unit, Nuvve-DigitalAssets.

The company said that the consultants will advise Nuvve on the strategic development of its digital asset portfolio, providing expertise in token selection, decentralized infrastructure opportunities, risk management, and regulatory alignment.

Nuvve has said that the subsidiary will target multiple picks-and-shovels tokens from high-growth sectors such as decentralized finance (DeFi), decentralized physical infrastructure (DePin), programming, and tokenizing real-world assets.

Nuvve stock has fallen 11.2% YTD.

Geo Group: 600% Jump In Message Volume

The private prison operator’s first-quarter earnings missed Wall Street’s estimates.

It logged a $5 million rise in general and administrative expenses as part of a management team reorganization in anticipation of future growth projects and related operational activity during 2025.

“We believe we have an unprecedented opportunity to assist the federal government in meeting its expanded immigration enforcement priorities,” CEO George Zoley said.

The company raised its 2025 adjusted earnings forecast to $0.77 to $0.89 per diluted share, compared with the $0.74 to $0.88 projected earlier.

Geo stock has fallen 9.4% YTD.

