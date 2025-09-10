The Wall Street Journal reported that starting Wednesday, riders using the Lyft app can be matched with a modified Toyota Sienna minivan operated by May Mobility.

Lyft (LYFT) is reportedly launching an autonomous vehicle service in partnership with May Mobility in Atlanta, raising competition for Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo.

The Wall Street Journal reported that starting Wednesday, riders using the Lyft app can be matched with a modified Toyota Sienna minivan operated by May Mobility. The vans will operate within a small part of the city, the report stated, while also noting that they will have a driver on board to take over in case of emergencies.

