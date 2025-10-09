Lupin’s latest investment will fund a 70,000-square-foot facility in Coral Springs, Florida, focused on producing over 25 essential respiratory medicines and creating more than 200 skilled jobs by 2030.

Shares of Lupin gained 4% on Thursday after the Indian drugmaker announced that it would construct a manufacturing plant in Coral Springs, Florida, one of its largest U.S. investments. The 5-acre, 70,000-square-foot facility will result in total spending of $250 million over five years in research, infrastructure, and capital investment.

The site will produce more than 25 key respiratory medicines, including lifesaving albuterol inhalers used by children with asthma and U.S. military personnel.

Beyond expanding production, the project will bring over 200 skilled jobs to Broward County by 2030, giving a lift to the local economy and reinforcing Florida’s growing role in healthcare manufacturing.

Building A Stronger US Base And Supply Chain

SEBI-registered analyst Saurabh Sahu said Lupin’s latest move underscores its long-term commitment to the U.S. market and to innovation in respiratory care.

He said the investment shows Lupin’s focus on building a stronger, more reliable supply chain, while also ensuring critical medicines are manufactured closer to the patients who need them most.

According to Sahu, the Florida facility isn’t just another expansion — it’s a step toward making Lupin a more self-reliant global player that can better weather supply disruptions and meet U.S. demand directly.

Sahu noted the new facility will be in addition to Lupin's Florida headquarters and Advanced Inhalation Research Center, which are both in Coral Springs.

He added the project already has state incentives and tax credits and has been in talks with local officials in an effort to encourage innovation and domestic manufacturing in the U.S.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Lupin’s stock has declined 16% so far in 2025.

