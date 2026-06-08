Investors are focused on whether businesses can sustain growth while managing higher costs and a more selective consumer.

Lululemon shares fell to a seven-year low of $109.36 as analysts cut price targets after management admitted to product assortment issues.

e.l.f. Beauty shares dropped to a 52-week low of $48.82 after regulatory filings showed stock sales by top executives.

Shake Shack shares fell to a three-year low of $52.29 after the company cut its second-quarter and full-year outlook.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica (LULU), e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) and Shake Shack (SHAK) all fell to fresh 52-week lows on Friday as concerns about execution, demand and profitability replaced the optimism that previously supported consumer growth companies.

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Investors seem not to overlook operational challenges in exchange for future growth potential. While Lululemon Athletica stock tumbled nearly 9%, e.l.f. Beauty and Shake Shack stocks fell nearly 4% and 2%, respectively.

Lululemon Faces Product And Demand Questions

Lululemon shares fell to a seven-year low of $109.36 after the company admitted its product selection fell short of customer expectations. Analysts responded with a slew of price-target cuts as investors questioned whether the company can maintain its premium place amid slower demand in the U.S.

Telsey Advisory Group reduced its price target on Lululemon to $122 from $175 while maintaining a ‘Market Perform’ rating. While the firm said it is aware of the company's efforts to improve product innovation, ramp up product launches, and expand marketing initiatives.

Analysts said it remains difficult to gauge when those investments will translate into stronger results, particularly after fiscal first-quarter (Q1) weakness in the U.S. market and expectations for another decline during Q2.

Truist cut its price target to $115 from $135 and reiterated its ‘Hold’ rating. The firm pointed to management's comments that consumers have shown a muted response to newer merchandise.

Analysts also noted that negative discussion across media and social platforms has weighed on the brand in recent months, adding pressure to an already challenging operating environment.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

e.l.f. Beauty Grapples With Growth Concerns

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty also slid to a 52-week low of $48.82 as investors reacted to a series of insider stock transactions disclosed through regulatory filings.

Tarang Amin, the company's chairman and CEO, sold 15,829 shares at $51.94 per share. According to the filing, the transaction was conducted solely to meet tax and government withholding obligations generated by the vesting process.

Jennifer Hartnett, e.l.f. Beauty's chief commercial officer reported selling 10,318 shares at the same price. Meanwhile, Kory Marchisotto, the company's chief marketing officer, reported the sale of 8,512 shares.

While the sales were tied to tax obligations related to vested equity awards, the timing drew attention because they coincided with signs of slowing momentum in the company's core cosmetics business. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

Shake Shack’s Weak Outlook Draws Attention

Meanwhile, Shake Shack rattled investors after cutting its outlook for both the fiscal second quarter (Q2) and the full year. Management pointed to softer consumer spending and a more cautious economic environment.

Shake Shack stock plunged to a three-year low of $52.29 on Friday. For Q2, the company now expects revenue of $415 million to $420 million, down from its earlier forecast of $424 million to $428 million. It also expects sales at existing restaurants to grow 2.5% to 3.0%, compared with its previous estimate of 3.0% to 5.0%.

Retail sentiment around the stock changed to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

So far this year, while LULU stock plunged 45%, ELF and SHAK stocks have declined by 35%.

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