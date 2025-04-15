Lucid senior vice president Derek Jenkins told Reuters that a “lot of crazy things going on in the world” can affect the timeline, but the company is currently on track to launch a competitor to Tesla’s Model Y SUV next year.

EV startup Lucid Group (LCID) is on track to launch its midsize electric SUV in 2026, Reuters reported, citing company executives.

Lucid senior vice president Derek Jenkins told Reuters that a “lot of crazy things going on in the world” can affect the timeline, but the company is currently on track to launch the competitor to Tesla’s Model Y SUV next year.

The report added that Lucid is targeting a $50,000 price point, and the company has been preparing assembly lines and working with vendors to progress with the launch.

The company is working to mitigate the impact of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on certain imports into the U.S., its interim CEO Marc Winterhoff told Reuters while adding that Lucid does not intend to hike vehicle prices but instead has signed agreements with battery cell and graphite suppliers to bring production to the United States.

The EV-maker manufactures two higher-end vehicles – the Air sedan and the Gravity SUV. While the cheapest variant of the company’s Air sedan starts at $69,900, the Grand Touring variant of the Gravity SUV starts at $94,900.

The company is looking to launch a cheaper Touring variant of the Gravity SUV in late 2025 starting from $79,900.

A vehicle priced around $50,000 will put the company into the mass-market EV segment, directly competing against Tesla’s best-selling Model Y and Rivian’s upcoming R2 SUV slated for production in the first half of 2026.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Lucid fell by five points but stayed within ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained ‘high.’

LCID's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:45 a.m. ET on April 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

LCID stock has fallen by nearly 17% year-to-date but has risen by about 4% over the past 12 months.

